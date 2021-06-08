The Financial Supervision Authority applies a penalty payment for the delay in submitting the audited report for the financial year 2020

On 3 May 2021, the Financial Supervision Authority issued a prescription to AS Pro Kapital Grupp for failure to submit the audited report for the financial year 2020 by the deadline. The prescription included a warning until 14 May 2021. As the Company has not yet been able to submit the audited annual report, the Financial Supervision Authority announced on 8 June that it applies the warning penalty payment of 15 000 euros specified in the prescription. At the same time, the Financial Supervision Authority warned that if the first application of a penalty payment does not achieve the required goal, ie Pro Kapital does not comply with the Financial Supervision Authority's prescription no later than 11 June 2021, the Financial Supervision Authority impose the following penalty payment in the amount of EUR 20 000 and if Pro Kapital does not comply with the prescription no later than 30 June 2021, the penalty payment of 25 000 euros will be applied.



The company will make every effort to publish the audited annual report for the financial year 2020 as soon as possible. The Company aims to be open and transparent. Despite the fact that the annual report has not been audited, the Company published interim report for the first quarter of 2021 on time.





Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Management Board

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee



