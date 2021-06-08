 
checkAd

Recylex S.A. - Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 20:00  |  78   |   |   

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal by Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) against the cartel fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for a total amount of €26.7 million.

The Company takes note of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. This procedure was initiated by Recylex S.A. in the context of its appeal against the fine imposed by the European Commission.

As indicated in the press release from April 28, 2021, Recylex S.A. recalls that, as part of the restructuring of its debt, the Company has entered into discussions with its main creditors, including the European Commission, with a view to adapting the amount and maturity of this debt to the Company’s ability to pay. These discussions are still ongoing at this date.

Recylex S.A. will keep its shareholders informed of the progress of the restructuring process.


***

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that constitute either trends or objectives and should not be construed as forecasts of results or any other performance indicator. This information is by its nature subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company's Annual Report available on its website (www.recylex.fr). More detailed information on Recylex can be find on its website (www.recylex.eu).

This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.

***

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

***

Press & Investor contact: T +33 (0)158 47 29 91 | E info@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recylex S.A. - Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union. Recylex continues the discussions with the European Commission The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal by Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) against the cartel fine imposed by the European Commission in 2017 for a total amount of €26.7 million. The Company takes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board