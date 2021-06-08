 
checkAd

Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 20:26  |  92   |   |   

Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND), will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET. The virtual fireside chat will be livestreamed here: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1468742&tp_key ... and a replay of the webcast will be available on investor.lemonade.com shortly after the event.

Tim will also be presenting at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference, being held virtually on June 14-16, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 10:15 am ET on June 14, 2021, and will be livestreamed through this link, https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1465602&tp_key ..., and available on the Lemonade investor site shortly thereafter.

About Lemonade
 Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, Lemonade’s full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.



Lemonade Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lemonade CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND), will present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 pm ET. The virtual …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Bitcoin, Gold, AMC Entertainment, Canopy Growth, Nio, Xpeng, Zoom Video, Beyond Meat, Lemonade, Netease - Opening Bell, Netease
01.06.21
Diese Tech-Aktie ist seit Januar um 51 % korrigiert: Jetzt ein „günstiger“ Kauf?
27.05.21
Kann die Lemonade-Aktie dich zum Millionär machen?
26.05.21
Tech-Korrektur: 3 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die man jetzt kaufen sollte
22.05.21
Lemonade-Aktie: 3 Kennzahlen, die jeder Investor kennen sollte!
11.05.21
Lemonade Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results