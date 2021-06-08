 
Waters Sets New Standard in High Resolution Mass Spectrometry with SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight Platform

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today introduced the Waters SELECT SERIES MRT, a high-resolution mass spectrometer that combines Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight (MRT) technology with both enhanced DESI and new MALDI imaging sources. Together, these technologies enable scientists to explore molecular structure and function through the precise identification and localization of individual molecules in samples, with a unique combination of speed, resolution, and mass accuracy.

The Waters SELECT SERIES MRT allows scientists to explore molecular structure and function by precisely identifying and mapping the location of molecules on a test sample’s surface with speed, resolution and mass accuracy. (Photo: Business Wire)

For example, a scientist researching how an investigational oncology drug interacts with its intended target, such as a specific brain tumor receptor, can now do so much faster, at speeds up to 10Hz without compromising mass accuracy or resolution.

“The Waters SELECT SERIES MRT opens the door to a greater understanding of molecules and their mechanisms of action in numerous scientific fields,” said Dr. Udit Batra, CEO and President, Waters Corporation. “The clarity of images produced by this instrument can yield profoundly important molecular information to scientists in research areas such as targeted therapeutics, to provide insights and enable deep biological discoveries.”

The SELECT SERIES MRT platform is the basis for the next generation of Waters’ high-resolution mass spectrometers. It is the first commercially available instrument of its kind that is capable of attaining 200,000 Full Width Half Maximum (FWHM) resolution and part-per-billion mass accuracy independent of scan speed. The superior performance of the SELECT SERIES MRT allows scientists to get the highest quality mass spectrometry data and information faster than any commercial mass spectrometer on the market todayii. The new Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight technology features an extended flight path of almost 50 meters to give scientists a much clearer picture of structural information, including fine isotope structure.

