Huge Brooklyn Appointed as Agency of Record to Work on Tezos

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021   

Today, global experience agency Huge (NYSE: IPG) announced that it has been named Agency of Record for the Tezos Foundation. In a first-of-its-kind appointment, Huge will work with the Tezos ecosystem to help define go to market strategies, brand expressions, developer engagement, and create engaging experiences for community members, developers, builders and media.

In its AOR capacity, Huge will accelerate Tezos marketing efforts including brand identity, integrated marketing, creative, event activation, partnerships, marketing innovation and PR. This is the first AOR agency relationship in the Tezos ecosystem, and follows the recent appointment of Mark Soares as CMO & Founder of Blokhaus.

"Huge has a long history of helping new economy brands enter the market, helping people connect in new and exciting ways," said Huge Brooklyn President, Matt Weiss. "The blockchain space represents a fascinating and entirely new frontier - and Tezos is right at the forefront of innovation in the space. Helping grow awareness for Tezos is exciting and exactly the kind of opportunity we look for to create experiences people love today and in the future."

Tezos is a leading open-source blockchain and a pioneer of the more energy efficient Proof of Stake design. Tezos consumes over two million times less energy than Proof of Work networks like Bitcoin or Ethereum, allowing developers and companies to prioritize innovation without compromising sustainability. Secure and resilient, the network reached over 1.2 million contract calls in both April and May of 2021, signaling fast-growing adoption of the open-source software to power a global suite of NFT marketplaces and DeFi applications. Furthermore, Tezos is fast becoming the blockchain of choice for global brands and institutions such as F1 team Red Bull Racing Honda, iconic gaming publisher Ubisoft, financial services giant Societe Generale, and more.

“Looking for an agency adept at the intersection of technology and culture to handle a nuanced engagement such as with an open-source decentralized blockchain network, there was no competition – Huge was really the only choice – we recognized them as having the perfect mix of capabilities needed to truly increase Tezos awareness within this fast moving space,” shared Blokhaus Founder and CMO, Mark Soares. “The Tezos ecosystem is leading the Clean NFT movement and attracting global brands at a breakneck pace. As crypto further reaches mainstream, we are thrilled to have the Huge team on board to help drive initiatives and awareness for Tezos.”

This AOR appointment comes after Huge Global’s recent client partnership announcements with SubZero, Nikko AM, Wakefern and Coppertone in Q1-Q2 of 2021.

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit tezos.com

About Huge

Huge, https://www.hugeinc.com/, started in Brooklyn and has been building digitally driven brand experiences for over 20 years. Huge services APAC out of Singapore and Japan, and has been transforming brands and organisations for the past 6 years through their user-centric approach. It is through this belief that Huge blends experience design, product and innovation technology, research and data science and formed partnerships with the likes of Google, McDonald’s and Audi.

About Interpublic.

Interpublic is one of the world’s leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

