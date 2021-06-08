 
checkAd

SkyWater Appoints Amanda Daniel as Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 21:46  |  49   |   |   

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of Ms. Amanda Daniel as the company’s first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). SkyWater’s growth strategy depends on attracting and retaining top talent. Amanda has a proven track record of working in complex high-tech organizations, driving all aspects of human resource strategy and execution. In the CHRO role at SkyWater, she will craft talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs while maximizing the effectiveness of the company’s existing human capital. An immediate priority will be defining and applying comprehensive organizational and leadership development solutions that embody SkyWater’s culture and business practices to further enable the execution of SkyWater’s business growth objectives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006062/en/

Amanda Daniel Named SkyWater's First Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Amanda Daniel Named SkyWater's First Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 20 years of experience in the high-tech manufacturing space, Ms. Daniel has gained critical knowledge leading high performance global HR teams. Her strong background includes talent acquisition and the creation of organizational development programs that are derived from a culture based on diversity, equity, and inclusion. These experiences encompass the entire talent optimization spectrum, spanning organic growth as well as that tied to mergers and acquisitions.

“We are focused on optimizing our performance-driven culture as we aggressively expand and scale our Technology as a Service (TaaS) business model across the semiconductor industry,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO. “Amanda has the right expertise to help SkyWater rapidly adopt and integrate best in class human resource practices. By implementing the right programs, systems, and processes, SkyWater will continue to create an environment that inspires the best talent to co-create the future with our customers.”

Ms. Daniel’s previous experience includes most recently serving as senior vice president and CHRO at MTS Systems Corporation, a global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. Her prior positions include roles as vice president of human resources at Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd., Equus Holdings, Inc., and Stratasys, Ltd. Ms. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in applied psychology from St. Cloud State University and a Master of Arts degree in human resources and organizational development from the University of St. Thomas.

“I am thrilled to join the impressive executive team that has been assembled to lead SkyWater’s strategic and operational initiatives,” said Daniels. “I look forward to executing the company’s human resource strategy that will be integral to our fast-paced growth plans. My passion around the total employee experience and helping each employee reach their full potential is well aligned with the high-performance culture at SkyWater.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure-play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations in Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida provide unique processing capabilities to enable quality production and advanced packaging for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. Please visit www.skywatertechnology.com/ for more information.

SKYT-CORP

SkyWater Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SkyWater Appoints Amanda Daniel as Chief Human Resources Officer SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of Ms. Amanda Daniel as the company’s first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). SkyWater’s growth strategy depends on attracting and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
SkyWater Names Gregg Damminga as Company’s First Fellow
02.06.21
SkyWater Hosts Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Dean Phillips
26.05.21
SkyWater Technology to Participate in the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
20.05.21
Efabless Launches chipIgnite With SkyWater To Bring Chip Creation to the Masses
18.05.21
SkyWater Technology Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
13.05.21
SkyWater Technology to Participate in the Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
12.05.21
SkyWater Technology to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results