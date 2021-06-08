SkyWater Appoints Amanda Daniel as Chief Human Resources Officer

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the appointment of Ms. Amanda Daniel as the company’s first Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). SkyWater’s growth strategy depends on attracting and retaining top talent. Amanda has a proven track record of working in complex high-tech organizations, driving all aspects of human resource strategy and execution. In the CHRO role at SkyWater, she will craft talent acquisition strategies to build strong pipelines for future hiring needs while maximizing the effectiveness of the company’s existing human capital. An immediate priority will be defining and applying comprehensive organizational and leadership development solutions that embody SkyWater’s culture and business practices to further enable the execution of SkyWater’s business growth objectives.

Amanda Daniel Named SkyWater's First Chief Human Resources Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 20 years of experience in the high-tech manufacturing space, Ms. Daniel has gained critical knowledge leading high performance global HR teams. Her strong background includes talent acquisition and the creation of organizational development programs that are derived from a culture based on diversity, equity, and inclusion. These experiences encompass the entire talent optimization spectrum, spanning organic growth as well as that tied to mergers and acquisitions.

“We are focused on optimizing our performance-driven culture as we aggressively expand and scale our Technology as a Service (TaaS) business model across the semiconductor industry,” said Thomas Sonderman, SkyWater president and CEO. “Amanda has the right expertise to help SkyWater rapidly adopt and integrate best in class human resource practices. By implementing the right programs, systems, and processes, SkyWater will continue to create an environment that inspires the best talent to co-create the future with our customers.”

Ms. Daniel’s previous experience includes most recently serving as senior vice president and CHRO at MTS Systems Corporation, a global supplier of test systems and industrial position sensors. Her prior positions include roles as vice president of human resources at Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd., Equus Holdings, Inc., and Stratasys, Ltd. Ms. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in applied psychology from St. Cloud State University and a Master of Arts degree in human resources and organizational development from the University of St. Thomas.

“I am thrilled to join the impressive executive team that has been assembled to lead SkyWater’s strategic and operational initiatives,” said Daniels. “I look forward to executing the company’s human resource strategy that will be integral to our fast-paced growth plans. My passion around the total employee experience and helping each employee reach their full potential is well aligned with the high-performance culture at SkyWater.”

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure-play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations in Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida provide unique processing capabilities to enable quality production and advanced packaging for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. Please visit www.skywatertechnology.com/ for more information.

SKYT-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006062/en/