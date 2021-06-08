 
Kidoz Inc. Launches the Kid Survey System for Brands

Autor: Accesswire
ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today in its first …

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced today in its first survey utilizing our new Kid Survey System with more than 1,300 children the results showed that ads seen by kids on mobile phones are the most popular way to discover new toys.

Brands have great difficulty tracking the impact of digital campaigns and are faced with many product decisions such as packaging, product features and marketing research. Brands have trouble accessing the data to help make these decisions due to the challenge of reaching kids and high costs involved. The KIDOZ Kid Survey System, combined with the KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network allows brands to survey their exact target audience at scale quickly and affordably.

The Kid Survey System enables advertising clients to simply launch interactive surveys of up to ten questions. Kidoz recommends that surveys are used to gauge pre & post-campaign brand awareness indicators, to understand the response to new product features, and to poll kids' preferences.

"Reaching more children, teens, and parents than any other mobile network, Kidoz is a preferred choice for advertisers to build awareness with their target consumers," stated Eldad Ben Tora Kidoz Co-CEO. "As we expand our product offering to include opportunities for market research and other new products pending release, we increase our ability to grow and our strategic importance as a service provider to our customers. Kidoz is encouraged by the success of this initial survey and is looking forward to working with our partners and clients to help drive a deeper understanding of the behaviours of specific target audiences."

Kidoz launched the Kid Survey System, to collect first party data in a kid safe way. To display the power of the tool, Kidoz conducted a targeted survey asking kids a variety of questions to understand how they interact with mobile apps, where they hear about new toys, and who decides what gifts to buy. The results revealed three key insights in the purchasing behaviors of kids:

1. Mobile phones are the #1 awareness drivers for new toys

Children no longer sit in front of traditional television screens to watch shows and see linear advertisements. Kidoz wanted to find out what are the most effective tools for building product awareness, by asking children the question: "Where do they usually hear about new toys?" The results show that mobile devices ranked first with 41.7%, which is higher than friends at 35.2%, and almost double TV which had 23.1% of responses.

