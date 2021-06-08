 
checkAd

Inogen Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 22:05  |  71   |   |   

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Stanislav Glezer as Inogen’s Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective June 21, 2021.

Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Stan on this appointment as I am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to Inogen and a great addition to our executive team. I believe that expanding our clinical expertise and evidence dossier in respiratory therapy will serve us well in our endeavors to drive our market development efforts to eventually increase the penetration of portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) in support of our growth strategy as well as help guide our innovation agenda. I believe Stan’s over 25 years of experience in clinical research and medical affair roles with strong experience in commercial, market access and other areas across a variety of medical technology and biotechnology firms will be a great enabler in building a stronger Inogen and elevating our clinical capabilities overall.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the Medical Affairs, Clinical Research, [and Regulatory] organizations of Inogen in our mission to increase the freedom and independence for respiratory patients and to meaningfully improve clinical outcomes, as demonstrated by clinical evidence, generated in collaboration with health care practitioners and key opinion leaders in our effort to make our technologies the standard of care,” said Dr. Glezer. “I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Inogen’s planned growth as we continue to seek ways to design patient centric outcomes studies to improve access to our best-in-class product offerings, enable prescribers to better serve their patients and enhance our market position and value for our stockholders.”

Most recently, Dr. Glezer, 49, was with Becton, Dickinson and Company, a global medical technology company where he served as the Worldwide Vice President of Medical Affairs for Diabetes Care since September 2018 with Business Development responsibilities added under him since January 2021. Prior to joining Becton Dickinson, Dr. Glezer served as the Chief Medical Officer at Adocia S.A. a biotechnology company, from 2017 to 2018. From 2016 to 2017, Dr. Glezer served as Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Novo Nordisk, Inc., a healthcare company. Earlier, Dr. Glezer served in a number of roles of progressively increasing seniority, including, Global Project Head for the largest late-stage pipeline asset, Vice President of Evidence and Value & Access, Vice President of Medical Affairs, and Senior Director of Medical Strategy & Operations, for Sanofi S.A., a multinational pharmaceutical company, from 2001 to 2015. Dr. Glezer holds a doctor of medicine from Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry and a MBA from California Coast University.

Seite 1 von 3
Inogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inogen Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Stanislav Glezer as Inogen’s Executive Vice President …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.05.21
Inogen Strengthens Board of Directors with Addition of Elizabeth Mora
12.05.21
Inogen Announces Participation in the 41st Annual William Blair Virtual Growth Stock Conference