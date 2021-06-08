Inogen Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Nabil Shabshab, Inogen’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Stan on this appointment as I am confident that he will be a tremendous asset to Inogen and a great addition to our executive team. I believe that expanding our clinical expertise and evidence dossier in respiratory therapy will serve us well in our endeavors to drive our market development efforts to eventually increase the penetration of portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) in support of our growth strategy as well as help guide our innovation agenda. I believe Stan’s over 25 years of experience in clinical research and medical affair roles with strong experience in commercial, market access and other areas across a variety of medical technology and biotechnology firms will be a great enabler in building a stronger Inogen and elevating our clinical capabilities overall.”

“I am honored by the opportunity to lead the Medical Affairs, Clinical Research, [and Regulatory] organizations of Inogen in our mission to increase the freedom and independence for respiratory patients and to meaningfully improve clinical outcomes, as demonstrated by clinical evidence, generated in collaboration with health care practitioners and key opinion leaders in our effort to make our technologies the standard of care,” said Dr. Glezer. “I look forward to contributing to the next phase of Inogen’s planned growth as we continue to seek ways to design patient centric outcomes studies to improve access to our best-in-class product offerings, enable prescribers to better serve their patients and enhance our market position and value for our stockholders.”

Most recently, Dr. Glezer, 49, was with Becton, Dickinson and Company, a global medical technology company where he served as the Worldwide Vice President of Medical Affairs for Diabetes Care since September 2018 with Business Development responsibilities added under him since January 2021. Prior to joining Becton Dickinson, Dr. Glezer served as the Chief Medical Officer at Adocia S.A. a biotechnology company, from 2017 to 2018. From 2016 to 2017, Dr. Glezer served as Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at Novo Nordisk, Inc., a healthcare company. Earlier, Dr. Glezer served in a number of roles of progressively increasing seniority, including, Global Project Head for the largest late-stage pipeline asset, Vice President of Evidence and Value & Access, Vice President of Medical Affairs, and Senior Director of Medical Strategy & Operations, for Sanofi S.A., a multinational pharmaceutical company, from 2001 to 2015. Dr. Glezer holds a doctor of medicine from Moscow State University of Medicine and Dentistry and a MBA from California Coast University.