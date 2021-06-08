 
Turtle Beach Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With Champion Esports Powerhouse Team WaR

Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced it has renewed and extended its partnership with the popular Call of Duty Challenger team, Team WaR. Team WaR rose to popularity following the group’s debut as a professional competitive Call of Duty team in 2017. Years later and with a multitude of significant victories to their name, Team WaR has become a fulltime professional esports and gaming entertainment organization with their sights set on future championship trophies. In August 2020, Turtle Beach became Team WaR’s first gaming accessory partner, and this new multi-year agreement extends the relationship for 2021 and beyond. Team WaR will continue using Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 gaming headsets, as well as the just launched Recon 500 multiplatform gaming headset.

Team WaR has been a great partner for Turtle Beach and represents all that we strive to deliver in our products – precision, dedication, skilled strategists, and commitment to success,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “It’s exciting to be a part of the team’s growth and it is all-the-more inspiring when working with athletes that have high talent and high character. Team WaR embodies who we want to work with, and we’re pleased to continue to have them as a part of the Turtle Beach family.”

Team WaR started competing in 2017. The team quickly climbed to prominence by upsetting top teams at CoD Champs 2019 and became the most dominant team in the Challengers Division in 2020 – winning 12 out of 18 tournaments in that season alone. They cemented their ascendancy when they won the inaugural Challengers Division Championship in 2020. Led by Kevin Pichardo, CEO, the team’s ultimate goal is to win a record number of championships for their fans, all while having fun in the process.

