UiPath Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

“We had an exceptionally strong start to fiscal year 2022 with first quarter ARR growing 64 percent year-over-year to $653 million, a testament to our leadership position in enterprise software automation,” commented Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe automation is the next layer in the software stack. Our vision is to enable the fully automated enterprise through our unique combination of UI Automation, API Management, and AI to best emulate human workers and help organizations assign all automatable work to robots enterprise-wide. Our end-to-end automation platform, flexible deployment model, and growing ecosystem of partners position us well to capitalize on the more than $60 billion market opportunity ahead of us.”

Ashim Gupta, UiPath Chief Financial Officer, added, “I am pleased with our first quarter fiscal 2022 results as we continue to execute well against our land and expand go-to-market strategy. We have experienced rapid growth and now have over 8,500 customers worldwide, including 1,105 customers with ARR of $100,000 or greater and 104 customers with ARR of $1 million or greater. Given our existing momentum, we plan to continue to invest in growth while maintaining operational rigor as we run our business.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Recent Business Highlights

UiPath completed its initial public offering (IPO ) : The offering consisted of 27,474,393 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $56.00 per share, which consisted of 13,000,000 shares issued and sold by UiPath and 14,474,393 shares sold by the selling stockholders. Net proceeds from the IPO totaled $692.4 million, and UiPath did not receive any proceeds from the shares sold by the selling stockholders. UiPath is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “PATH”.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal second quarter 2022, UiPath expects:

ARR in the range of $702 million and $704 million

Revenue in the range of $180 million and $185 million

Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(35) million and $(25) million

For the fiscal full year 2022, UiPath expects:

ARR in the range of $850 million and $855 million

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating loss guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Partial Early Lock-Up Release

UiPath announced today that a partial early lock-up release will occur immediately prior to the opening of trading on June 10, 2021 with respect to its shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, pursuant to the terms of certain lock-up agreements entered into by UiPath’s directors and executive officers, the selling stockholders, and certain other stockholders with the underwriters of UiPath’s initial public offering.

Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements, the lock-up restrictions automatically end with respect to 30% of certain securities owned as of March 31, 2021 by the selling stockholders and UiPath’s directors, certain executive officers, employees, former employees, and certain other stockholders. The lock-up restrictions will continue to apply with respect to all remaining securities subject to the lock-up agreements.

Conference Call and Webcast

UiPath will host a conference call today, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results and guidance. To access this call, dial 1-201-689-8057 (domestic) or 1-877-407-8309 (international). The passcode is 13719454. A replay of this conference call will be available through June 22, 2021 at 1-201-612-7415 (domestic) or 1-877-660-6853 (international). The replay passcode is 13719454. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://ir.uipath.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are. usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” "outlook", “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2022, the estimated addressable market opportunity for our platform, the successful integration of new features into our platform, and the success of our collaborations with third parties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our limited operating history; (3) our ability to successfully manage our growth; (4) our ability and the ability of our platform to satisfy and adapt to customer demands; (5) our business depends on our existing customers renewing their licenses and purchasing additional licenses and products from us and our channel partners; (6) our ability to attract and retain customers; (7) the competitive markets in which we participate; (8) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; (9) our ability to maintain and expand our distribution channels; (10) our reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; and (11) the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations.

Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our guidance can be found in the final prospectus for our initial public offering, dated April 20, 2021 and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 21, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements

Key Performance Metric and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annualized Renewal Run-rate (ARR) is a key performance metric we use in managing our business because it illustrates our ability to acquire new subscription customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing subscription customers. We define ARR as annualized invoiced amounts per solution SKU from subscription licenses and maintenance obligations assuming no increases or reductions in the subscriptions. ARR does not include the costs we may incur to obtain such subscription licenses or provide such maintenance and does not reflect any actual or anticipated reductions in invoiced value due to contract non-renewals or service cancellations other than for specific bad debt or disputed amounts. Additionally, though we use ARR as a forward-looking metric in the management of our business, it does not include invoiced amounts reported as perpetual licenses or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations, and is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates, duration, and renewal rates. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of future or expected results. Our definition of ARR may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

This earnings press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, including non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss and margin, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and non-GAAP free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude:

· stock-based compensation expense;

· amortization of acquired intangibles;

· employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions;

· in the case of non-GAAP net loss, the associated tax adjustments with the related add-backs; and

· in the case of free cash flow, purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs.

UiPath uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating UiPath’s ongoing operational performance. UiPath believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in UiPath’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. On-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information in evaluating our performance. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We encourage investors to consider our GAAP results alongside our supplemental non-GAAP measures, and to review the reconciliation between GAAP results and non-GAAP measures that is included at the end of this earnings press release. This earnings press release and any future releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can also be found on the Investor Relations page of UiPath’s website at https://ir.uipath.com.

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Revenue: Licenses $ 100,216 $ 63,759 Maintenance and support 77,642 43,196 Services and other 8,359 6,148 Total revenue 186,217 113,103 Cost of revenue: Licenses 2,454 1,417 Maintenance and support 14,179 5,543 Services and other 32,377 6,678 Total cost of revenue 49,010 13,638 Gross profit 137,207 99,465 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 205,751 90,931 Research and development 93,040 26,729 General and administrative 74,415 26,676 Total operating expenses 373,206 144,336 Operating loss (235,999 ) (44,871 ) Interest income 941 530 Other expense, net (3,218 ) (7,837 ) Loss before income taxes (238,276 ) (52,178 ) Provision for income taxes 1,387 662 Net loss $ (239,663 ) $ (52,840 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.11 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 215,352 159,003

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in thousands, except per share data (unaudited) As of April 30, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,796,267 $ 357,690 Restricted cash, current 13,500 7,000 Marketable securities 83,263 102,828 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,137 and $2,879, respectively 136,520 172,286 Contract assets, current 35,058 34,221 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 13,624 10,653 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,672 49,752 Total current assets 2,119,904 734,430 Restricted cash, non-current — 6,500 Contract assets, non-current 9,136 2,085 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 44,618 32,553 Property and equipment, net 15,149 14,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,490 17,260 Intangible assets, net 20,423 10,191 Goodwill 58,478 28,059 Deferred tax asset, non-current 7,836 8,118 Other assets, non-current 14,536 12,443 Total assets $ 2,306,570 $ 866,461 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,642 $ 6,682 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 51,057 36,660 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 49,802 110,736 Deferred revenues, current 222,089 211,078 Total current liabilities 328,590 365,156 Deferred revenues, non-current 55,224 61,325 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 12,968 14,152 Other liabilities, non-current 10,247 7,564 Total liabilities 407,029 448,197 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock — 1,221,968 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 4 1 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,117,853 179,175 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,294 ) (12,521 ) Accumulated deficit (1,210,023 ) (970,360 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,899,541 418,264 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 2,306,570 $ 866,461

UiPath, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows in thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (239,663 ) $ (52,840 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,172 3,147 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,920 8,006 Amortization of deferred loan cost 66 — Net amortization of premium on marketable securities 558 — Stock-based compensation expense 250,835 8,201 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,734 1,879 (Benefit from) provision for bad debt (709 ) 29 Deferred income taxes 21 (52 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 35,973 9,769 Contract assets (8,148 ) (4,781 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (20,205 ) (5,782 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,666 1,109 Accounts payable (528 ) 4,251 Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,573 (1,646 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits (1) (60,433 ) (8,340 ) Operating lease liabilities, net (1,807 ) (1,894 ) Deferred revenue 4,453 14,812 Net cash used in operating activities (17,522 ) (24,132 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (94,157 ) — Sales of marketable securities 89,383 — Maturities of marketable securities 23,755 — Purchases of property and equipment (2,200 ) (460 ) Capitalization of software development costs (410 ) — Payment related to business acquisition, net of cash acquired (5,498 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,873 (460 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 692,369 — Payments of deferred offering costs (2,406 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred shares, net of issuance costs 750,000 — Issuance costs of convertible preferred shares (164 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,114 536 Proceeds from credit facility — 78,828 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,442,913 79,364 Effect of exchange rate changes 2,313 7,955 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,438,577 62,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 371,190 234,131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,809,767 $ 296,858

(1) Includes increase in accrued employer payroll tax related to employee equity transactions of $315 and $0, respectively.

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Margin in thousands, except percentages and per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Licenses GAAP cost of licenses $ 2,454 $ 1,417 Less: Stock-based compensation expense — — Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 646 586 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP cost of licenses $ 1,808 $ 831 Maintenance and Support GAAP cost of maintenance and support $ 14,179 $ 5,543 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 6,214 85 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 110 — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP cost of maintenance and support $ 7,855 $ 5,458 Services and Other GAAP cost of services and other $ 32,377 $ 6,678 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 18,931 298 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP cost of services and other $ 13,446 $ 6,380 Gross Profit and Margin GAAP gross profit $ 137,207 $ 99,465 GAAP gross margin 74 % 88 % Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 25,145 383 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 756 586 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 163,108 $ 100,434 Non-GAAP gross margin 88 % 89 %

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses, Loss, and Margin to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Income (Loss), and Margin in thousands, except percentages and per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Sales and Marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 205,751 $ 90,931 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 119,293 1,853 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 161 35 Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 315 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 85,982 $ 89,043 Research and Development GAAP research and development $ 93,040 $ 26,729 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 65,616 1,816 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP research and development $ 27,424 $ 24,913 General and Administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 74,415 $ 26,676 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 40,781 4,149 Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — Less: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 33,634 $ 22,527 Operating Loss GAAP operating loss $ (235,999 ) $ (44,871 ) GAAP operating margin (127 )% (40 )% Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 250,835 8,201 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 917 621 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 315 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 16,068 $ (36,049 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 9 % (32 )%

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share in thousands, except percentages and per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (239,663 ) $ (52,840 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 250,835 8,201 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 917 621 Plus: Employer payroll tax expense related to employee equity transactions 315 — Tax adjustments to add-backs (1) (745 ) — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,659 $ (44,018 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.11 ) $ (0.33 ) GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 215,352 159,003 Plus: Unweighted adjustment for conversion of preferred to common stock in connection with IPO 278,768 306,300 Plus: Unweighted adjustment for common stock issued in connection with IPO 11,831 13,000 Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 505,951 478,303 Plus: Outstanding restricted stock units 30,278 — Plus: Outstanding stock options 20,285 — Plus: Unvested early exercised stock options 1,468 — Plus: Unvested restricted stock awards 43 — Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 558,025 478,303 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.09 )

(1) Calculated based on an estimated blended tax rate of 27%.

UiPath, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow in thousands, except percentages and per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 GAAP net cash used in operating activities $ (17,522 ) $ (24,132 ) Plus: Purchases of property and equipment (2,200 ) (460 ) Plus: Capitalization of software development costs (410 ) — Plus: Cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to employee equity transactions — — Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (20,132 ) $ (24,592 ) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 10,873 $ (460 ) GAAP Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,442,913 $ 79,364

