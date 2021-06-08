 
Mesa Air Group Reports May 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for May 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 28,264 block hours in May 2021, a 134.0 percent increase from May 2020 as a result of increased flying due to industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.84 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for May 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

  May-21 May-20 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours              
American 11,741   5,566   110.9%     85,939   108,199   -20.6%  
United 16,300   6,511   150.3%     110,945   138,042   -19.6%  
DHL 223   n/a N/A   1,452   n/a N/A
Total 28,264   12,077   134.0%     198,336   246,241   -19.5%  
               
  May-21 May-20 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Departures              
American 6,368   3,284   93.9%     44,914   61,994   -27.6%  
United 7,482   3,735   100.3%     52,272   69,009   -24.3%  
DHL 143   n/a N/A   942   n/a N/A
Total 13,993   7,019   99.4%     98,128   131,003   -25.1%  
               
  May-21 May-20 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Controllable
          
Completion                          
Factor*                          
American 99.84%   100.00%   -0.16%     99.84%   99.74%   0.10%  
United 100.00%   100.00%   0.00%     99.99%   99.98%   0.01%  
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 97.22%   97.19%   0.03%     97.02%   93.10%   4.21%  
United 99.27%   95.97%   3.44%     97.46%   94.47%   3.17%  

Operating statistics month over month for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

  May-21 Apr-21 % Change   QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours              
American 11,741   11,066   6.1%     22,807   11,532   97.8%  
United 16,300   15,644   4.2%     31,944   10,842   194.6%  
DHL 223   173   28.9%     397   n/a N/A
Total 28,264   26,883   5.1%     55,147   22,374   146.5%  
               
  May-21 Apr-21 % Change   QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change
Departures              
American 6,368   6,198   2.7%     12,566   6,617   89.9%  
United 7,482   7,203   3.7%     14,685   6,226   135.9%  
DHL 143   120   16.1%     263   n/a N/A
Total 13,993   13,521   3.4%     27,514   12,843   114.2%  
               
  May-21 Apr-21 % Change   QTD FY2021 QTD FY2020 % Change
Controllable
          
Completion                          
Factor*                          
American 99.84%   99.95%   -0.1%     99.90%   100.00%   -0.1%  
United 100.00%   99.97%   0.0%     99.99%   100.00%   0.0%  
               
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 97.22%   98.80%   -1.6%     98.00%   74.40%   31.7%  
United 99.27%   99.64%   -0.4%     99.45%   78.06%   27.4%  

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 95 cities in 35 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of May 31th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 163 aircraft with approximately 450 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations
Susan Donofrio
susan.donofrio@fticonsulting.com

Media
Megan Bilbao
Media@mesa-air.com





