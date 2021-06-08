Kiniksa Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The patent issued as U.S. Patent No. 11,026,997 and will expire on March 11, 2039. Kiniksa has exclusive rights to this patent under the ARCALYST License Agreement.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent covering methods of using ARCALYST (rilonacept) in the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

“We believe this patent continues to strengthen our proprietary position on the FDA-approved use of ARCALYST in recurrent pericarditis and provides protection that extends approximately 11 years beyond orphan drug exclusivity and into 2039," said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “We continue to execute on our commercial strategy and look forward to providing our first full quarter ARCALYST sales in our second quarter earnings report.”

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa’s portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating autoinflammatory cardiovascular disease that typically presents with chest pain and is often associated with changes in electrical conduction and sometimes buildup of fluid around the heart, called pericardial effusion. Patients who have additional pericarditis episodes following a symptom-free period of 4-6 weeks are identified as having recurrent pericarditis. Recurrent pericarditis symptoms have an impact on quality of life, limit physical activities, and lead to frequent emergency department visits and hospitalizations. Data show that approximately 40,000 patients in the U.S. seek and receive treatment for recurrent pericarditis each year. Of that group, approximately 14,000 patients experience a second or subsequent event (recurrence) due to persistent underlying disease or inadequate response to conventional therapies, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), colchicine and corticosteroids.