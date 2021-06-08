 
Ocuphire Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

Capital Raise Expected to Extend Runway Through Late 2022 and Allow Additional Milestones for a Potential NDA Filing for Nyxol in Reversal of Mydriasis

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 3,076,923 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) and warrants to purchase 1,538,461 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Warrants”, and together with the Shares, the “Securities”) at a combined purchase price of $4.875 per one Share and 0.5 Warrant in an offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Warrants have an exercise price of $6.09 per share, will be exercisable on issuance date, and will expire five years following the issuance date. Gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $15 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC was the lead investor in the offering. Additional investors participating in the offering included Ayrton Capital, District 2 Capital Fund LP, Altium Capital, and other new and existing institutional healthcare investors.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to cover clinical (2nd Phase 3 trial and pediatric trial), manufacturing (including commercial batches), and regulatory costs associated with the submission of a New Drug Application for Nyxol for the reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company expects that this offering combined with cash on hand will fund operations until late 2022.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252715) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

