 
checkAd

SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of the WaveForm L (Lateral) 3D-Printed Interbody System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 22:05  |  68   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch of its 3D-printed WaveForm L (Lateral) Interbody System. 

WaveForm L is designed for the LLIF (lateral lumbar interbody fusion) procedure, and seamlessly integrates with the entire Regatta NanoMetalene lateral interbody portfolio, including the recently launched Regatta Lateral Plate. WaveForm L delivers a fully porous interbody solution with a graft aperture designed to accommodate a large amount of SeaSpine’s best-in-class allograft demineralized bone matrix offerings OsteoStrand and OsteoStrand Plus.

“The WaveForm L implant from SeaSpine is one of the best new lateral cages currently on the market,” said Douglas Orndorff, Orthopedic surgeon, Durango, CO. “It incorporates the new 3D-printed technology with amazing gyroid geometry and optimum pore size for fusion. In addition, it has a large internal hollow core that allows surgeons to place a large amount of orthobiologics material into the core. This design can allow for a considerable amount of bony fusion throughout the entire cage.”

The WaveForm L interbody offers the next level of 3D-printed architectural innovation, balancing key geometric and manufacturing advancements without compromising clinical requirements. WaveForm L utilizes innovative WaveForm technology to deliver a highly porous and robust interbody solution. This design is intended to balance subsidence resistance, implant stiffness, and orthobiologics packability, while maintaining radiographic visualization during intraoperative and postoperative imaging.

“WaveForm L is our fourth entry into the 3D-printed interbody space, with the launch of a fifth implant for ALIF (anterior lumbar interbody fusion) procedures planned in the coming months,” said Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President of Global Spinal Systems. “This new lateral system is the accumulation of decades of experience in lateral interbody design and orthobiologics that captures significant efficiencies from sharing the same instrumentation with our existing Regatta system.  With an extensive ability to pack orthobiologics in and around its innovative graft aperture, Waveform L also maximizes endplate contact without compromising strength or radiolucency.  We are excited to continue building out our WaveForm portfolio as we expand our procedural footprint.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Announces Limited Commercial Launch of the WaveForm L (Lateral) 3D-Printed Interbody System CARLSBAD, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board