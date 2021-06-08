Medolife Rx Provides Comment on Business in Lieu of Webcast Scheduled for June 8, 2021

“I would like to thank all of our valued shareholders for their interest in our company and continued excitement for where we are headed. After reviewing the submitted questions and as we just held our Q1 2021 call, we realized that there were, really, just a few items that shareholders would like addressed. As such, we have decided to address them in written form to reach a larger audience.

First, I would like to reiterate the status of our pending pre-IND submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As most of you know, we have submitted the data that was requested in response to us from the FDA related to the pre-IND filing. The FDA then assigned us a case manager that has relayed that we can expect a further response by mid-June, and we continue to expect this response on or around June 15. We remain very optimistic on the filing status and will update our shareholders around the time of the response.

Beyond our pharmaceutical initiatives, we have been heavily focused in the last few weeks on ramping up our nutraceutical division. I am proud to announce that we have finalized new branding that we will be rolling out in the coming weeks, under the name Aelia. We selected to move forward with a brand name change after we were informed that we could not trademark our previously announced new branding “QuantRx”. The name “Aelia” pays homage to our CEO, Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, the founder of the underlaying polarization technology. We will continue to sell some of the great staple products of Quanta, under the new branding while adding new and truly revolutionary products in pain management, beauty, and general wellness -- all enhanced by the patented polarization technology. We continue to believe this technology makes our products some of the most potent and efficacious on the market. Additionally, we are working on finalizing some very exciting celebrity endorsement deals that we hope to announce in short order. Please stay tuned for updates on these efforts in the near term as we are just getting off the ground in this very exciting venture.