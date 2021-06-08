 
checkAd

Medolife Rx Provides Comment on Business in Lieu of Webcast Scheduled for June 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 22:15  |  89   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), today released the following statement from management regarding the business in lieu of its previously scheduled webcast on June 8, 2021.

“I would like to thank all of our valued shareholders for their interest in our company and continued excitement for where we are headed. After reviewing the submitted questions and as we just held our Q1 2021 call, we realized that there were, really, just a few items that shareholders would like addressed. As such, we have decided to address them in written form to reach a larger audience.

First, I would like to reiterate the status of our pending pre-IND submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As most of you know, we have submitted the data that was requested in response to us from the FDA related to the pre-IND filing. The FDA then assigned us a case manager that has relayed that we can expect a further response by mid-June, and we continue to expect this response on or around June 15. We remain very optimistic on the filing status and will update our shareholders around the time of the response.

Beyond our pharmaceutical initiatives, we have been heavily focused in the last few weeks on ramping up our nutraceutical division. I am proud to announce that we have finalized new branding that we will be rolling out in the coming weeks, under the name Aelia. We selected to move forward with a brand name change after we were informed that we could not trademark our previously announced new branding “QuantRx”. The name “Aelia” pays homage to our CEO, Dr. Arthur Mikaelian, the founder of the underlaying polarization technology.  We will continue to sell some of the great staple products of Quanta, under the new branding while adding new and truly revolutionary products in pain management, beauty, and general wellness -- all enhanced by the patented polarization technology. We continue to believe this technology makes our products some of the most potent and efficacious on the market. Additionally, we are working on finalizing some very exciting celebrity endorsement deals that we hope to announce in short order. Please stay tuned for updates on these efforts in the near term as we are just getting off the ground in this very exciting venture.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Provides Comment on Business in Lieu of Webcast Scheduled for June 8, 2021 BURBANK, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board