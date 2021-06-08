 
CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Addition to the Sales Team

NORTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH), a world leader in combining metals and ceramics to create advanced metal matrix composites to improve performance and reliability in a variety of electrical system applications, is pleased to announce the addition of Timothy Davis as a Strategic Account Manager.

According to Cheryl Oliveira, CPS Technologies VP of Sales “Tim joins CPS with over 20 years of experience in sales serving the electronics industry based out of Florida. He will have a concentrated focus in the Southeastern United States, an area without specific CPS sales representation in the past. This will allow CPS to further discover and service untapped markets in that region.”

Tim has a Bachelor’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering having served in the Navy. His background includes military and defense industries for the hybrid microelectronic and semiconductor customers. Tim’s multi-faceted service approach in working with program, design, production and procurement provides the highest level of service and success for both CPS and our customers.

Added CPS Technologies designated CEO Michael McCormack, “CPS has identified significant growth opportunities in each of our major product lines. With the addition of Tim to the business development team, CPS is increasing our focus on new product development. These organizational enhancements provide CPS the best position to capture new opportunities and continue to gain market penetration and sales growth.”

About CPS Technologies Corporation:

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which we are unable to predict or control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update our forward-looking statements.

CPS Technologies Corporation
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com





