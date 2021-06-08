 
checkAd

SI-BONE to Present at the 2021 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 22:03  |  62   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 2021 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, June 17 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com

About SI-BONE, Inc.
SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment stabilization and immobilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion. In addition, the iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion in acute, non-acute, and non-traumatic fractures involving the sacroiliac joint. There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. 2021 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 06082021

Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso, CFA
investors@SI-BONE.com

Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SI-BONE to Present at the 2021 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that the company will be participating in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board