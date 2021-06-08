Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series

The event will feature a corporate presentation followed by a Q&A session proctored by Noble Capital Markets’ Senior Research Analyst, Joe Gomes, featuring questions submitted by the audience.

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT ) (TSX: HSM ), (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced its participation in Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series, presented by Channelchek, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The live webcast of the event is scheduled for June 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Register for the webcast here. A recording will be available on Channelchek and under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming ....

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNSTM Device and PoNS TreatmentTM

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM) is an innovative non-surgical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to provide treatment of gait deficit. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. It is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNSTM is an investigational medical device in the European Union (“EU”) and Australia (“AUS”). It is currently under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration.

