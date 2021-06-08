Royal Gold Presenting at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference (Virtual)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present at the (virtual) J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will present on Wednesday, June 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MDT). The webcast may be accessed through the Company’s website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.