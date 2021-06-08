 
Roku Orders Second Season of Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart’ from Laugh Out Loud

08.06.2021   

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Laugh Out Loud, the multi-platform comedy brand, today announced Kevin Hart’s comedy action series, ‘Die Hart,’ will return to The Roku Channel for a second season titled, ‘Die Harter.’ Following the series premiere on May 20, the greenlight is the first Roku Original renewal for The Roku Channel. 'Die Hart' had a spectacular weekend debut, with a record number of households streaming the series.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005476/en/

Die Hart on The Roku Channel (Photo: Business Wire)

Die Hart on The Roku Channel (Photo: Business Wire)

“‘Die Hart’ exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days.”

‘Die Harter’ will be produced by LOL Studios - Laugh Out Loud’s in-house production division. In addition to returning to his starring role, Hart will also executive produce the second season; Laugh Out Loud CEO and Hart’s longtime business partner, Jeff Clanagan, will serve as producer on the project. Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Thai Randolph also serve as executive producers. Eric Appel will return to direct the second season. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“It’s been great to see the incredible response to ‘Die Hart’ on The Roku Channel,” said LOL founder and chairman, Kevin Hart. “We’re excited to be partnering with Roku to bring another season to its audience.”

“The return of ‘Die Hart’ marks a pivotal moment in the continued growth and expansion of LOL Studios,” said LOL CEO Jeff Clanagan. “We’re excited for the opportunity to team up with Roku and be the first Roku Original to get a second season. We can’t wait for fans to dive into what is sure to be an even bigger, more action-packed season two.”

The Roku Channel has seen record growth this year, reaching U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people in Q1 2021. Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. It features a diverse lineup of more than 40,000 free movies and programs and 190+ free live linear television channels. The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

