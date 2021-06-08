Butterfly Network to Present at the Cowen 6th Annual FutureHealth Conference

Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO, Stephanie Fielding, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session titled “Handheld Point-of-Care Ultrasound” at 2:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 16.

Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), an innovative digital health company that is working to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, today announced its participation in the Cowen 6 th Annual FutureHealth Conference, a virtual event taking place June 16-17, 2021.

A webcast of the fireside chat discussion can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Butterfly Network website at Events & Presentations.

About Butterfly Network

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly Network created the world's only handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ. Its mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity by making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected—including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Butterfly iQ is a prescription device intended for trained and qualified healthcare professionals only.

For more information, visit www.butterflynetwork.com.

