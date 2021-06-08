Citibank Announces $1.75 Billion Redemption of 3.400% Notes Due July 2021 and $750 Million Redemption of Floating Rate Notes Due July 2021

Citibank, N.A. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $1,750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its 3.400% Notes due July 2021 (the “FXD notes”) (ISIN: US17325FAQ19), and the redemption, in whole, constituting $750,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its Floating Rate Notes due July 2021 (the “FRN notes”, and together with the FXD notes, the “notes”) (ISIN: US17325FAR91).

The redemption date for the notes is June 23, 2021. The cash redemption price payable for the notes on June 23, 2021 will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption announced today is consistent with Citibank's liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citibank will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citibank's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citibank's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.