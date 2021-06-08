 
Markforged Welcomes Carol Meyers to Board of Directors

Markforged, (“Markforged” or “the Company”), creator of an integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) with the nomination of Carol Meyers. Meyers is expected to begin serving immediately following the consummation of Markforged’s business combination with one (NYSE: AONE) later this summer.

Meyers currently serves as a venture partner at Glasswing Ventures, LLC, a venture capital firm that invests in technology startups. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer of Rapid7, Inc., a cybersecurity analytics and automation company, as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at LogMeIn, Inc. and Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Unica Corporation. Meyers also has broad operational and board experience through her positions on the boards and audit committees of Zipwhip, Inc., a business-texting software and API provider, and Hear.com, the world’s largest online provider of medical-grade hearing aids. She also served on the board of directors of Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG and MineralTree, Inc.

“We are excited to welcome Carol to our Board of Directors as we focus Markforged on robust production and pursue our growth objectives,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “Her deep marketing expertise in go-to-market strategies and successfully scaling organizations will prove valuable as Markforged looks to grow and bring our platform to manufacturing floors around the world.”

Meyers’ nomination to join the Board is a manifestation of Markforged’s continued commitment to building a culture of diversity and inclusion. As the first female director of the Company, she is also the first member with a focus on the marketing side of business operations.

“Markforged and The Digital Forge are transforming manufacturing with great momentum, and I am excited to contribute to accelerating the Company’s growth and brand awareness,” said Meyers. “This is an exciting time for the team, and I look forward to working with everyone to achieve our goals.”

Meyers holds a Bachelors in Science in finance from Fairfield University and is a graduate of the General Electric Financial Management Program.

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional parts. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, Mass., Markforged has more than 250 employees globally. Markforged has been recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and was listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. In February 2021, Markforged announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the Markforged name and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “MKFG”.

