Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Virtual Conference

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Robin Raju, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $822 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Equitable Holdings Closes Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Venerable
20.05.21
Equitable Holdings Increases Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
17.05.21
Equitable Holdings Announces Agreement to Repurchase Residual Shares Held by AXA S.A. Following the Maturity of Mandatory Exchangeable Bond
11.05.21
Equitable Holdings Announces Regulatory Approval for Legacy Variable Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Venerable