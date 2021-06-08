 
Ouster Selected as Exclusive Supplier for PARIFEX Speed Enforcement Contract

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with PARIFEX, a leading solution provider in project management for smart cities, to deploy Ouster’s OS1 sensors on speed enforcement and data collection systems in France.

Ouster has agreed be the exclusive lidar supplier for PARIFEX's ETU Project (“Radar Urbain”) for the deployment and maintenance of mobile and fixed urban speed lidar enforcement systems in Northern France, with a potential supply demand of 500 sensors through 2025. PARIFEX offers the only approved lidar based system for speed measurement and control in the country.

“We selected Ouster and its OS1 sensor due to its reliability and high-resolution scanning system which can map the environment with impressive precision, enabling PARIFEX to meet current and future needs in traffic control,” said PARIFEX CEO Franck Peyré.

Parifex is already one of the main suppliers of road radars to the French Ministry of Interior, and now due to the improvement of its speed control systems using 3D lidar technology, is able to offer a completely new data collection system that can be used to detect mobile speed, stop signs, red light violations, and other events.

“With millions of traffic intersections around the world and increased investments to modernize roadways, we see a massive opportunity for our digital lidar to enable smart cities and improve safety,” said Cyrille Jacquemet, Ouster’s GM for the EMEA Region. “We are excited to be working with PARIFEX on this first deployment in France. Everywhere there is a CCTV camera or radar system in use today is an opportunity to augment or replace that system with Ouster’s digital lidar in the future.”

Ouster is deploying its sensors to monitor vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow and support cities on their mission to reduce road accidents across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. Today, more than 50% of the global population lives in urban centers, and the UN forecasts that number will grow to 60% by 2030. Road safety is one of the major issues regarding urban infrastructure, making traffic flow management a critical part of building a safer, smarter city.

