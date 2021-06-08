 
Air Lease Corporation Executive Chairman to Speak at Jefferies Airlines Summit

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar–Házy, Executive Chairman, will be speaking at the virtual Jefferies Airlines Summit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This speaking engagement will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Jefferies Airlines Summit. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted to the ALC website 15 minutes prior to the speaking time.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

