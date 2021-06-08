Air Lease Corporation Executive Chairman to Speak at Jefferies Airlines Summit

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced today that Steven F. Udvar–Házy, Executive Chairman, will be speaking at the virtual Jefferies Airlines Summit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. This speaking engagement will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com . Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Jefferies Airlines Summit . Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted to the ALC website 15 minutes prior to the speaking time.

