Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share payable on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com.

