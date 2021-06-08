Lyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome of End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA for LYR-210 for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Lyra and the FDA established key elements of the Phase 3 program to support a 505(b)(2) new drug application for LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS. The single primary endpoint will evaluate improvement at week 24 using a composite score of three cardinal symptoms (3CS) of CRS: nasal blockage, nasal discharge, and facial pain. Based on the Agency’s suggestion, Lyra intends to enroll a total of approximately 350 subjects split into two replicate, largely concurrent Phase 3 clinical trials, each powered to >95% to detect statistical significance. Both studies will evaluate a 7500µg dose of LYR-210, and additional key clinical aspects of the studies will also be the same.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging its proprietary XTreo platform to enable precise, sustained, and local delivery of medications to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) passages and other diseased tissues, today announced the successful outcome of an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for LYR-210, its lead candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS).

This Phase 3 program provides the opportunity for an earlier read-out in one study, and the flexibility to potentially include patients from recently-licensed territory in Asia in the second study, without materially increasing the estimated cost or duration of the pivotal program overall. Additional outcomes from the EOP2 meeting include that Lyra’s pharmacokinetic data and previously conducted non-clinical studies support a 505(b)(2) pathway, and that the Company’s CMC specifications and stability plans are sufficient to move forward.

“We are extremely pleased with this single primary endpoint given that in the Phase 2 LANTERN study, LYR-210 showed a highly statistically significant improvement in the three cardinal symptoms versus control at 24 weeks,” said Robert Kern, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “LYR-210, our novel, integrated drug and delivery solution has the potential to disrupt the treatment paradigm for the millions of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis who fail medical management and currently have no alternative to surgery.”

“Following our successful End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, we believe that we have a clear path forward to advance LYR-210’s clinical development for the treatment of CRS. The design of our U.S. Phase 3 program, with two largely replicate concurrent studies, provides an opportunity to incorporate Chinese sites, which could support approval in the Asian territories,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “We thank the FDA for a productive meeting to advance LYR-210’s pivotal development for the treatment of CRS and we look forward to initiating our Phase 3 program at the end of this year.”