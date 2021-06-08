 
checkAd

Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and Through On-Demand Delivery

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 22:35  |  101   |   |   

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company today announced that Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits are now in 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide and through Walgreens collaborations with on-demand delivery services DoorDash and Instacart. The newly expanded availability and delivery option advances Walgreens and Labcorp’s efforts to increase COVID-19 testing access in communities across the U.S., especially in underserved areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608006093/en/

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

Photo courtesy of Labcorp

“Labcorp’s continued collaboration with Walgreens to make the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit more broadly available helps us support our communities in returning to the activities of our daily lives,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics. “The on-demand delivery option is especially useful for individuals who might show symptoms of COVID-19 infection and want to be tested without potentially infecting others. It would also be helpful for people who may not have the flexibility to leave their home but need access to testing.”

Customers will be able to purchase the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription, or they can order it for delivery through DoorDash and Instacart. Additionally, the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit is available on Pixel by Labcorp and Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and at Walgreens.com. The expanded availability of the collection kit will increase customers’ access to testing solutions when and how they need them—at home, in stores, or in-person at one of Walgreens conveniently located testing sites. As recently announced, parents and guardians can request the kits for use with children and adolescents ages 2-17 through the Pixel by Labcorp website.

Customers can self-administer the test collection using a nasal swab and send the sample back to Labcorp via prepaid FedEx Express overnight shipping. Test results will then be available via the Pixel by Labcorp website. If a COVID-19 test is positive, a Labcorp-verified health care staff member will contact the individual to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to make independent physician services available for consultation.

Seite 1 von 3
Laboratory Of America Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and Through On-Demand Delivery Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company today announced that Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits are now in 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide and through Walgreens collaborations with on-demand delivery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Labcorp to Introduce Combined Oncology Offering at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
24.05.21
Labcorp Study Suggests COVID-19 Antibodies Remain at Least 10 Months After Infection
19.05.21
Labcorp to Expand Bioanalytical Services With Integrated Laboratory in Singapore
18.05.21
Labcorp to Speak at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference
13.05.21
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Receives FDA Emergency Authorization for Ages 2-17
13.05.21
Labcorp Prices $500,000,000 in 1.550% Senior Notes Due 2026 and $500,000,000 in 2.700% Senior Notes Due 2031
12.05.21
Labcorp Announces Proposed Sale of Senior Notes
11.05.21
Labcorp and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Join Forces to Raise Awareness of COVID-19 Treatments