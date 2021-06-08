 
checkAd

CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 22:37  |  71   |   |   

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis a minimum of 1,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $22.62 per share (the “Public Price”), representing a 5% discount to the Company’s June 8, 2021 closing share price. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of the offering at the Public Price. The use of proceeds will be to fund the continued development of Multikine*, LEAPS and for other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by CEL-SCI pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226558) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Kingswood Capital Markets, Attention: Syndicate Desk, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on finding the best way to activate the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The Company’s lead investigational therapy Multikine is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving head and neck cancer, for which the Company has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near Baltimore, Maryland.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC under which the underwriter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...