Streamline Health Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $3.0 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period. SaaS revenue was up $287,000, approximately 32%, compared to the same quarter a year ago. The revenue growth during the quarter was driven by higher revenue from SaaS and software licenses offset by lower revenue from professional services, audit services and maintenance and support. Recurring revenue comprised 76% of first quarter fiscal 2021 revenue compared to 76% of first quarter fiscal 2020 revenue.

Atlanta, GA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended April 30, 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($2.1 million) as compared to a net income of $3.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. First quarter fiscal 2021 net loss included $320,000 income from discontinued operations of the Company’s legacy ECM business which closed February 24, 2020, compared to $4.7 million of income from discontinued operations during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from discontinued operations was offset by a loss from continuing operations for the three months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 of ($2.5 million) and ($1.0 million), respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of ($0.7 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.6 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

“I remain excited about the opportunities for revenue growth via our eValuator solution. As the healthcare provider industry recovers from the Coronavirus crisis, I believe we will see a return to more normal technology purchasing patterns. This won’t happen overnight, but we are seeing signs that the ROI our eValuator technology delivers helps us get to the top of the new initiative list with many of our prospects,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health.

“With the expansion of our direct sales force, and the addition of new, large reseller agreements, I believe we are well positioned to gain the attention of more large healthcare providers that need pre-bill coding analysis to ensure their revenue integrity.”

Highlights from the first quarter ended April 30, 2021 included:

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $3.0 million; SaaS revenue grew 12% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020;

Loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($2.5 million);

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($0.7 million);

Total bookings (total contract value) for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.6 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's growth prospects, estimates of backlog, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, adjusted EBITDA, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Systems sales $ 135,000 $ - Professional services 78,000 152,000 Audit Services 504,000 544,000 Maintenance and support 1,057,000 1,258,000 Software as a service 1,177,000 890,000 Total revenues 2,951,000 2,844,000 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 137,000 77,000 Cost of professional services 214,000 242,000 Cost of audit services 389,000 360,000 Cost of maintenance and support 87,000 186,000 Cost of software as a service 610,000 405,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,551,000 2,291,000 Research and development 977,000 684,000 Non-routine costs 441,000 - Loss on exit of membership agreement - 105,000 Total operating expenses 5,406,000 4,350,000 Operating loss (2,455,000 ) (1,506,000 ) Other expense: Interest expense (13,000 ) (14,000 ) Miscellaneous expense 15,000 (18,000 ) Loss before income taxes (2,453,000 ) (1,538,000 ) Income tax benefit (9,000 ) 561,000 Loss from continuing operations $ (2,462,000 ) $ (977,000 ) Gain on sale of discontinued operations - 6,009,000 Income from discontinued operations 320,000 137,000 Income tax benefit (expense) - (1,496,000 ) Income from discontinued operations 320,000 4,650,000 Net (loss) income $ (2,142,000 ) $ 3,673,000 Basic Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 0.16 Net (loss) income $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 37,497,958 29,767,814 Diluted Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Discontinued operations 0.01 0.15 Net (loss) income $ (0.06 ) $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 38,184,765 30,037,716

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Assets April 30, January 31, 2021 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,727,000 $ 2,409,000 Accounts receivable, net 3,187,000 2,929,000 Contract receivables 257,000 174,000 Prepaid and other current assets 1,331,000 1,216,000 Current assets from discontinued operations 110,000 587,000 Total current assets 21,612,000 7,315,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 83,000 104,000 Right of use asset on operating lease 349,000 391,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 5,818,000 5,945,000 Intangible assets, net 509,000 624,000 Goodwill 10,712,000 10,712,000 Other non-current assets 947,000 873,000 Long-term assets from discontinued operations 11,000 13,000 Total non-current assets 18,429,000 18,662,000 $ 40,041,000 $ 25,977,000 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 243,000 $ 272,000 Accrued expenses 1,053,000 908,000 Current portion of term loan 2,301,000 1,534,000 Deferred revenues 4,983,000 3,862,000 Current portion of operating lease obligation 199,000 198,000 Current liabilities from discontinued operations 358,000 595,000 Total current liabilities 9,137,000 7,369,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion - 767,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 170,000 130,000 Operating Lease obligations, less current portion 176,000 222,000 Total non-current liabilities 346,000 1,119,000 Total liabilities 9,483,000 8,488,000 Stockholders' equity 30,558,000 17,489,000 $ 40,041,000 $ 25,977,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from continuing operating activities: Loss from continuing operations $ (2,462,000 ) $ (977,000 ) Depreciation 21,000 14,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 506,000 289,000 Amortization of intangible assets 115,000 123,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 116,000 75,000 Valuation adjustments - 17,000 Loss on exit of membership agreement - 105,000 Share-based compensation expense 565,000 263,000 Benefit for accounts receivable allowance - (15,000 ) Benefit for income taxes - (561,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 661,000 (1,236,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (478,000 ) (1,903,000 ) Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations 560,000 (2,270,000 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Capitalization of software development costs (378,000 ) (479,000 ) Proceeds from sale of ECM assets - 11,284,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (378,000 ) 10,805,000 Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations - - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 16,100,000 - Payments for costs on issuance of common stock (1,293,000 ) - Proceeds from term loan - 2,301,000 Principal payments on term loan - (4,000,000 ) Other (193,000 ) (22,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities 14,614,000 (1,721,000 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 14,318,000 4,911,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,409,000 1,649,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 16,727,000 $ 6,560,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

April 30, 2021 Three Months Ended Systems Sales $ 135,000 Professional Services 199,000 Audit Services 386,000 Maintenance and Support 135,000 Software as a Service 1,725,000 Q1 2021 Bookings $ 2,580,000 Q1 2020 Bookings $ 1,285,000



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

Reconciliation of loss from continuing operations to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Loss from continuing operations $ (2,462 ) $ (977 ) Interest expense 13 14 Income tax (benefit) expense 9 (561 ) Depreciation 21 14 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 506 289 Amortization of intangible assets 115 123 Amortization of other costs 116 75 EBITDA (1,682 ) (1,023 ) Share-based compensation expense 565 263 Non-cash valuation adjustments - 17 Loss on exit of operating lease - 105 Non-routine costs 457 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (660 ) $ (638 ) Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share: Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted weighted average shares (2) 37,497,958 29,767,814 Includable incremental shares - Adjusted EBITDA (3) 686,807 269,902 Adjusted diluted shares 38,184,765 30,037,716

(1) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for our common stock is computed using the treasury stock method.



(2) Diluted EPS for our common stock was computed using the treasury stock method.

(3) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under an assumption that the Company is profitable during the reported period, which is only applicable for a period in which the Company reports a GAAP net loss. If a GAAP profit is earned in the reported periods, no additional incremental shares are assumed.