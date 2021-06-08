XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced two more appointments to the executive team of GXO Logistics, the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics business. Eduardo Pelleissone has been named president of GXO’s operations in the Americas and Asia Pacific, and Neil Shelton has been named chief strategy officer. The positions become effective upon the completion of the spin-off, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of this year.

Eduardo Pelleissone has more than 20 years of experience leading multinational operations in the food, logistics and transportation industries. He joined XPO in 2020 as chief transformation officer, after previously serving as executive vice president of global operations and chief operating officer for Kraft Heinz Company. Earlier, he held roles as chief executive officer and chief operating officer for rail logistics leader America Latina Logistica SA (ALL). Pelleissone has a master’s degree in logistics, operations and services from COPPEAD Graduate School of Business in Brazil. He recently replaced Ashfaque Chowdhury as president of XPO’s logistics business in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

Neil Shelton will utilize his experience working with top investment firms to engage with GXO’s global investor audience about the company’s strategy and growth opportunities. His 25-year career includes head of technology, media and telecom specialist sales at JP Morgan Chase in London, and earlier roles at Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Arthur Andersen. Shelton has led several research teams to No. 1 rankings and been regularly ranked No. 1 for specialist sales by Institutional Investor, and has piloted more than 10 IPOs, including Autotrader, Cellnex, Delivery Hero, Hello Fresh and Zalando in Europe. He holds a degree in industrial economics from the University of Nottingham in Great Britain.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Eduardo and Neil are experts in their fields, with strong track records of delivering results for companies across the globe. We’re pleased to add these two accomplished executives to GXO’s leadership team.”

As previously announced, XPO expects to spin off its logistics business as a separate, publicly traded company. As the second largest contract logistics provider in the world, GXO will be well-positioned to capitalize on the big three secular tailwinds of e-commerce growth, customer demand for logistics automation and the burgeoning trend toward supply chain outsourcing. The business currently includes approximately 885 logistics locations in 27 countries. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.