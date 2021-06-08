Alignment Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

ORANGE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that John Kao, chief executive officer, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will participate in the 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET.



The webcast links for both presentations will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/.