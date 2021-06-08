 
CVR Partners Announces Pricing of $550 Million Private Placement of 6.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (“CVR Partners”) (NYSE: UAN) announced today the pricing of the private placement (the “Offering”) by CVR Partners and its wholly owned subsidiary, CVR Nitrogen Finance Corporation (together with CVR Partners, the “Issuers”) under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes mature on June 15, 2028, and will be issued at par. The Offering is expected to close on June 23, 2021.

CVR Partners intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund the previously announced partial redemption of the Issuers’ outstanding 9.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”).

The securities to be sold in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. CVR Partners plans to sell the securities only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom and redemption of the 2023 Notes in part or at all. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

