Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $724 Million

Planning yard services provided will be in support of amphibious transport dock (LPD 17), assault (LHD 1 and LHA 6), command (LCC 19), and dock landing (LSD 41/49) classes of ships. The contract includes options over a seven-year period and covers fleet modernization availability planning; engineering, design and logistics support; material procurement; program and configuration data management; and on-site technical support through established homeport and planning yard offices and resources.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.huntingtoningalls.com.

