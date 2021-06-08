 
checkAd

Groupe SEB  Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.05.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 22:49  |  71   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):

  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A.

Registered office

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights :

 

30 April 2021

31 May 2021

Shares in Euronext

55 337 770

55 337 770

Theoretical voting rights (1)

81 459 850

81 210 824

Effective voting rights

81 253 691

81 008 197

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.
SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 55 337 770 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T. +33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com

SEB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Groupe SEB  Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.05.2021 Regulatory News: Groupe SEB (Paris:SK): Issuer Corporate name SEB S.A. Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A ISIN FR0000121709 Numbers of shares and voting rights :   …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
SEB S.A.: Securities Repurchasing Programme- Weekly Disclosure Trading in Own Shares From 20th to 21th May 2021
20.05.21
SEB S.A.: Combined General Meeting of May 20, 2021
20.05.21
Results of Votes on Resolutions Presented on the SEB S.A. Combined General Meeting on 20th May 2021
12.05.21
GROUPE SEB:  Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.04.2021
10.05.21
GROUPE SEB: Securities Repurchasing Programme- Weekly Disclosure Trading in Own Shares From 29th April to 4th May 2021