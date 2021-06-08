New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that, as the result of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) recent guidance, released on April 12, 2021 relating to the accounting treatment of certain warrants issued in connection with special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) issuers, that the Company is conducting an analysis of the effect of the SEC’s guidance (if any) on the accounting treatment of its warrants. The Company’s conclusion as to the proper accounting treatment of its warrants (and corrective disclosures, if any) must be approved by its auditor, Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) before the Company can obtain Marcum’s consent to file its annual report on Form-10Q for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021 (“Form-10Q”).﻿

The Company is currently conducting this analysis and, as such, is unable to timely file its Form-10Q until the assessment, and any modifications or restatements of the Company’s periodic reports, should any be necessary, are complete and accepted by Marcum. The Company notified Nasdaq of this requirement, and the resultant effect of delay on the filing of its Form-10Q. The Company received notice from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021 that it may submit a plan to comply with its obligation to timely file periodic reports pursuant to Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1) and that it is currently not compliant with that rule on the basis of its inability to timely file its Form-10Q, which it expected to be filed on or prior to its due date of May 17, 2021.