 
checkAd

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation New SEC Guidance Relating to SPAC Warrants, Its Effect on the Company’s Periodic Filings and Compliance with Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 23:00  |  80   |   |   

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that, as the result of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) recent guidance, released on April 12, 2021 relating to the accounting treatment of certain warrants issued in connection with special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) issuers, that the Company is conducting an analysis of the effect of the SEC’s guidance (if any) on the accounting treatment of its warrants. The Company’s conclusion as to the proper accounting treatment of its warrants (and corrective disclosures, if any) must be approved by its auditor, Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) before the Company can obtain Marcum’s consent to file its annual report on Form-10Q for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021 (“Form-10Q”).﻿

The Company is currently conducting this analysis and, as such, is unable to timely file its Form-10Q until the assessment, and any modifications or restatements of the Company’s periodic reports, should any be necessary, are complete and accepted by Marcum. The Company notified Nasdaq of this requirement, and the resultant effect of delay on the filing of its Form-10Q. The Company received notice from Nasdaq on June 3, 2021 that it may submit a plan to comply with its obligation to timely file periodic reports pursuant to Nasdaq listing rule 5250(c)(1) and that it is currently not compliant with that rule on the basis of its inability to timely file its Form-10Q, which it expected to be filed on or prior to its due date of May 17, 2021. 

While the Company has already started its assessment of the relevant warrant provisions as described above, it also intends to promptly file a plan of compliance with Nasdaq and to complete the assessment of its warrants and filing of its Form-10K as well as its Form-10Q as soon as practicable. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Dr. Peng Jiang
Chief Executive Officer
Brilliant Acquisition Corporation
+ (86) 021-80125497





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation New SEC Guidance Relating to SPAC Warrants, Its Effect on the Company’s Periodic Filings and Compliance with Nasdaq Rules New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that, as the result of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC’s”) recent guidance, released on April 12, 2021 relating to the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT REGARDING FLORIN GOLD PROJECT
Nokia, Qualcomm and UScellular hit extended-range 5G world record over mmWave
Simplified tender offer initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares: availability of the offer document and the other information document
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ADDS FLOW-THROUGH COMPONENT TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $6.5M BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Present in June 2021 Access China Biotech Virtual Investor ...
Simplified tender offer on TArkett shares: availability of the note in response prepared by Tarkett and the other information document
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 5, 2021
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Umicore announces CEO succession
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board