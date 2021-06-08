MannKind Corporation at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:45 AM (ET).

Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.