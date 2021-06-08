Indaba Capital Issues Letter to Mark Penn, Managing Partner of Stagwell and Chairman and CEO of MDC

Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Indaba” or “we”), which is the largest independent shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) (“MDC” or the “Company”), today issued the below open letter to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Penn regarding the Company’s prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”). In addition, Indaba has issued a presentation outlining why it opposes the merger on its current terms and plans to vote against the transaction.

***

June 8, 2021

MDC Partners Inc.

Attn: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Penn

One World Trade Center, Floor 65

New York, NY 10007

Dear Mr. Penn,

You are well aware that Indaba is MDC’s largest independent shareholder and has been an investor in the Company for almost five years. Like Stagwell, which you control, Indaba has a fiduciary obligation to its limited partners. This is why we are not able to sit by as Stagwell tries to secure what we view as a sweetheart transaction that deprives us and other MDC shareholders of significant value.

Given your apparent influence over various aspects of the proposed combination of MDC and Stagwell, we want to clearly lay out our concerns for you. Unlike MDC’s special committee, you seem to have the ability to address our reservations if Stagwell truly wants to combine with MDC on fair and reasonable terms.

In addition to reviewing our accompanying presentation, we urge you to take into account the following: