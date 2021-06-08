Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. Announces Closing of Business Combination With CareMax

The combined company, which has been renamed CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”), expects that its Class A common stock and public warrants will commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the new trading symbols “CMAX” and “CMAXW”, respectively, starting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. ("DFHT") (NASDAQ: DFHT) , a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (“Deerfield”), and Richard Barasch, a veteran healthcare public company executive and investor, announced today that it has closed its business combination with CareMax Medical Group, L.L.C. and IMC Medical Group Holdings LLC (“IMC”), creating a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. As previously announced, the transaction was approved at a special meeting of DFHT’s stockholders held on June 4, 2021.

Immediately following closing, CareMax will own and operate 26 multi-specialty medical centers throughout South Florida. CareMax has recently signed definitive agreements for 4 acquisitions, which it believes will be accretive, covering approximately 3,600 full and partial risk Medicare lives. Two of these acquisitions recently closed and the remaining two acquisitions are subject to customary closing conditions and are expected to close during the second quarter of this year. CareMax will continue to be led by its seasoned team of industry professionals, including Chief Executive Officer, Carlos de Solo; Executive Vice President, William Lamoreaux; Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Wirges; Chief Medical Officer, Niberto Moreno MD; Chief Operating Officer, Albert de Solo; and Chief Strategy Officer, Ben Quirk.

“On behalf of the team at DFHT and Deerfield, I am very pleased to announce the closing of this business combination,” said Richard Barasch, who will serve as Executive Chairman of CareMax. “The CareMax team has created a foundational senior-focused healthcare delivery platform that combines high-touch patient care, vertical care coordination and delivery, and a highly scalable technology backbone. We believe this differentiated model facilitates members receiving the right care at the right time in the most efficient setting. CareMax has become the platform of choice for payors, providers, and patients. Working collaboratively, we believe that the success that CareMax has experienced regionally can be replicated to other markets across the country.”