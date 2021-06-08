Medtech Accelerator Sofinnova MD Start III Launches a Call for Early Stage Medical Device Projects

The Sofinnova MD Start III Fund recently raised over €50 million from key institutional and corporate investors and is managed by a dedicated team of serial entrepreneurs and clinicians. The fund’s goal is to transform innovative ideas into medical realities by creating and building world-class medical device companies dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic medical devices and procedures. To date, the fund has created 10 companies and reviewed over 2000 projects.

Sofinnova Partners , a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, announced today that its medtech accelerator, Sofinnova MD Start III, is launching a call for early-stage projects. Sofinnova MD Start III is part of the Sofinnova platform of funds and actively works with clinicians and entrepreneurs to develop disruptive therapeutic medical devices. This call for projects aims to award funding and mentorship to selected projects through the MDS III accelerator program. Proposals will be accepted until July 9th, 2021 via the online application form .

Sofinnova MD Start III has privileged access to breakthrough technologies in healthcare through its network of scientists and experts from the top research and development centers around the world. This call for proposals aims to build on the fund’s existing deal flow to enable greater access to funding and support to promising early-stage projects or companies with a strong clinical impact and a high potential to improve patient lives.

Selected projects will receive financial contribution through a maturation grant or an investment from the Sofinnova MD Start III Fund, as well as operational support, in line with the model of the accelerator as a hands-on, joint project development with inventors.

Anne Osdoit, Partner at Sofinnova Partners and a key member of the Sofinnova MD Start III Fund team, said “We are looking for the most promising cutting edge therapeutic projects in the medical device sector. With our strong operational, financial and strategic expertise as well as our vast industry network, we are able to provide the key components to successfully build companies that will advance patient care and medtech innovation.”

The review and selection process will be conducted by the Sofinnova MD Start III team, which consists of medical, scientific and engineering professionals, with extensive experience in medtech entrepreneurship and a strong network of stakeholders across the industry, corporate partners, and investors.

Sofinnova MD Start III builds on the success of MD Start I and MD Start II in creating and accelerating companies that offer revolutionary solutions for unmet medical needs, bridging the gap between patient care and medical device innovation.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

