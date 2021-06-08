 
Fifth Third Bancorp to Attend the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 23:19  |  58   |   |   

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will attend the 2021 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on June 16, 2021 at approximately 8:00 AM ET. Greg Carmichael, chairman and chief executive officer, will present on behalf of the Company and will be joined by Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

