Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Earnings Release Dates for 2022

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) is expected to report financial results and host conference calls to discuss results on the following dates:

Fourth Quarter 2021 – Thursday, January 20, 2022

First Quarter 2022 – Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Second Quarter 2022 – Thursday, July 21, 2022

Third Quarter 2022 – Thursday, October 20, 2022

Financial results are expected to be available at approximately 6:30 AM ET, on each of those dates, with conference calls expected to begin at approximately 9:00 AM ET. These conference calls will be webcast live and may be accessed through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at www.53.com (click on “About Us” then “Investor Relations”). Those unable to listen to the live webcasts may access a webcast replay through the Fifth Third Investor Relations website at the same web address.