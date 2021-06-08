TILT Holdings Announces Amendment and Repayment of Blackbird Note Receivable

PHOENIX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that Baker Technologies, Inc. (“Baker”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of TILT, has agreed to amend and receive payment for its secured convertible promissory note (the “Blackbird Note”) that was previously issued in connection with the sale by Baker of all of the membership interests of Yaris Acquisition, LLC (dba Blackbird) to Slam Dunk, LLC (“Slam Dunk”) on December 1, 2020 (the "Blackbird Sale").



The Blackbird Note receivable is expected to be paid at its $7.9 million fair value calculated as of March 31, 2021, as disclosed in the Company’s interim financial statements filed on SEDAR on May 25, 2021. Baker has agreed to receive payment through a series of transactions (collectively, the “Transactions”) with Slam Dunk and HERBL, Inc. (“HERBL”), a California corporation and arm’s length third party to both TILT and Slam Dunk, pursuant to which: