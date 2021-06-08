ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Transfer Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from The NASDAQ Global Select Market. ServisFirst Bancshares’s common stock will begin trading on the NYSE on June 21, 2021 under its current ticker symbol of ‘SFBS’. ServisFirst Bancshares will continue to trade its common stock on NASDAQ until the close of the market on June 18, 2021.



“ServisFirst Bancshares is pleased to join the NYSE, the global leader in listings with many of the world’s most well-established companies, to continue to provide long term value for our customers and shareholders,” stated Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bancshares Chairman, President and CEO.