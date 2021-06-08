SalMar - Private placement successfully completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

(Kverva, 8 June 2021) Reference is made to the stock exchange release from SalMar ASA (“SalMar” or the “Company”) published earlier today regarding a contemplated private placement. The Company hereby announces that it has raised approximately NOK 2,709 million in gross proceeds through a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 4,500,000 new shares (the “New Shares”), at a price per share of NOK 602. The New Shares allocated in connection with the Private Placement do not carry the right to the NOK 20 dividend as announced by the Company on 9 April 2021. The Private Placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Arctic Securities AS and Carnegie AS (together the “Managers”) as joint bookrunners after close of market today. The Private Placement received strong interest from high quality institutional investors in the Nordics and internationally, and was multiple times oversubscribed.