SalMar - Private placement successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 23:50  |  106   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

(Kverva, 8 June 2021) Reference is made to the stock exchange release from SalMar ASA (“SalMar” or the “Company”) published earlier today regarding a contemplated private placement. The Company hereby announces that it has raised approximately NOK 2,709 million in gross proceeds through a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 4,500,000 new shares (the “New Shares”), at a price per share of NOK 602. The New Shares allocated in connection with the Private Placement do not carry the right to the NOK 20 dividend as announced by the Company on 9 April 2021. The Private Placement took place through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Arctic Securities AS and Carnegie AS (together the “Managers”) as joint bookrunners after close of market today.  The Private Placement received strong interest from high quality institutional investors in the Nordics and internationally, and was multiple times oversubscribed.

Completion of the Private Placement and the issuance of the New Shares were resolved by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") at a Board meeting held today, pursuant to an authorization to increase the share capital granted to the Board by the Company's annual general meeting on 8 June 2021. The Company's share capital following the Private Placement will be NOK 29,449,999.75 divided into 117,799,999 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.25.

SalMar has a strong track record of profitable growth during its 30-year long history through operational excellence, organic growth and strategic mergers & acquisitions. In the current market environment, SalMar sees several attractive growth and investment opportunities across the entire value chain from roe to plate. These opportunities include purchase of salmon production licenses and company acquisitions, as well as organic investments in smolt production, coastal farming operations, harvesting and processing activities. SalMar has also taken a pole position in developing large-scale offshore farming, initially in Norway and eventually in other suitable locations. This is being pursued through the application for the establishment of the Smart Fish Farm pilot project for production in the open ocean where the company has received eight development licenses and through building an organisation and a construction pipeline to allow the rapid development of large-scale offshore and semi-offshore sustainable salmon farming, based on SalMar’s sustainable, best in class operational performance.  The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be applied across these opportunities, subject to strict profitability and operational quality criteria.

