Trisura Group Ltd. Announces C$75 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”, or the “Company”) (TSX: TSU ), a leading international specialty insurance company, announced today that it intends to issue $75 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The Notes will be direct unsecured obligations of Trisura and will rank equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of Trisura. The Notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.641% until maturity on June 11, 2026.

The Notes will be offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation and are rated BBB, with a stable trend by DBRS Morningstar. The Notes will be sold on an agency basis by a syndicate of dealers led by BMO Capital Markets as sole-bookrunner, together with CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities as co-managers. Closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur on June 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Trisura Group Ltd.

Trisura Group Ltd. is an international specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has three principal regulated subsidiaries: Trisura Guarantee Insurance Company in Canada, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company in the US and Trisura International Insurance Ltd. in Barbados. Trisura Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.