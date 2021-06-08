Viva Gold Sends Notice of Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) announces that it has called a special general meeting …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. ("Viva" or the "Company") (TSXV:VAU) announces that it has called a special general meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") to consider the business stated in a May 18, 2021 dissident shareholder meeting requisition (the "Requisition") delivered to the Company pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 250 Howe Street, 20th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3R8. To address the requirements of subsection 128(5) of the Act, notice of the date, time and location of the Meeting has today been sent to the Company's registered shareholders. A copy of that Meeting information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. This unfortunate distraction of the Company's time, attention and resources away from its ongoing financing transaction and work to advance its Tonopah project, was necessitated by a dissident group of shareholders seeking to take control of Viva without giving it's majority of shareholders any payment or premium. In due course, and in accordance with the disclosure and timing requirements of the applicable securities laws, the Company intends to prepare and send a management information circular and related proxy materials to its registered and beneficial shareholders.