Leclanché announces its full year 2020 financial results and confirms its 2021 growth target

Leclanché announces its full year 2020 financial results and confirms its 2021 growth target 09-Jun-2021

- Audited results in line with the unaudited results published on May 3, 2021 and confirming Revenue growth of 46% in 2020;

- Strong support from Company's largest shareholder SEFAM[1] through an additional commitment to convert CHF 29.7 million of its loans into Equity;

- Thanks to the breakthrough customer wins with some of the world's leading OEMs, the Company has a Contracted Revenue[2] Pipeline exceeding CHF 500 million for delivery over years 2021 to 2026;

- Company to reach giga-scale manufacturing capacity by 2023 to continue its development and reap the benefits of an investment of CHF 110 million over the last five years

- 2021 revenue is expected to nearly double over last year;

- Recent strategic win with Canadian Pacific Railway further strengthens Company's successful push into hydrogen-powered mobility.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, June 9, 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, today announces its results for the full year ending December 31, 2020 and provides further financial strengthening measures.

SEFAM, the long-term majority shareholder of Leclanché, in addition to the funding commitment for the year 2021 for an amount of almost CHF 60 million announced on March 30, 2021, has agreed to convert CHF 29.7 million of its loan to Leclanché SA into Company equity. This capital increase will be submitted to shareholders for voting at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché said: "We thank our largest shareholder, SEFAM, for confirming its commitment to convert CHF 29.7 million of its debt into equity well-before its maturity in December 2022. We see this action as a strong endorsement of Leclanché's growth strategy, which will also allow the Company to save significant cash from interest payments and materially strengthen its balance sheet."