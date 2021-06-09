 
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Romeo Power Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO; NYSE:RMO.WT) publicly traded securities between October 5, 2020 through March 30, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until June 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Romeo Power class action lawsuit, Nichols v. Romeo Power, Inc., No. 21-cv-03362 (S.D.N.Y.), which is assigned to Judge Lorna G. Schofield.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Romeo Power publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Romeo Power class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Romeo Power class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Romeo Power class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Romeo Power class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Romeo Power class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Romeo Power class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Romeo Power class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than June 15, 2021.

Founded in 2016, Romeo Power purports to be an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power asserts that through its industry leading energy dense battery modules and packs, it enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safe, longer lasting batteries with shorter charge times. Romeo Power’s core product offering purportedly serves the battery electric vehicle (BEV) medium duty short haul and heavy duty long haul trucking markets, as well as specialty trucking and buses.

